 MP News: Man’s Body Found Beheaded In Guna Forest; Went To Graze Cattle But Never Returned
MP News: Man's Body Found Beheaded In Guna Forest; Went To Graze Cattle But Never Returned

MP News: Man’s Body Found Beheaded In Guna Forest; Went To Graze Cattle But Never Returned

A man was found beheaded in a forest near Bhadaura village in Guna district after going missing while grazing cattle. Villagers discovered the body and informed police. The victim was identified as Ratiram Kushwah. Police suspect he was killed with a sharp weapon. The body was sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A body was found beheaded in a forest in Guna district on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Bhadaura village under the Myana police station area of Guna district.

According to information, the victim had gone to graze cattle but did not return home, and his body was later discovered in the jungle.

Some villagers spotted a body lying inside the forest and immediately informed the police. After receiving the alert, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation. Officers found the body of a young man with his head severed from the torso. Police suspect that the murder was carried out using a sharp weapon.

The deceased was identified as Ratiram Kushwah, a resident of Bhadaura village. Family members said Ratiram had gone to the forest to graze cows on Tuesday, which was part of his daily routine.

However, when he did not return till late evening, the family became worried. They searched for him through the night and later found his body in the forest area.

Initial police investigation suggests that the youth was attacked and killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The brutal killing has created fear and tension in the village. After completing the spot inspection, police prepared the necessary reports and sent the body for post-mortem.

Myana police have started questioning villagers and are looking into all possible angles, including personal disputes or enmity. At present, the reason behind the murder remains unknown.

The incident has caused panic among residents, and police have assured that the accused will be identified soon.

Further investigation is underway. Police are working to find out the exact reason behind the murder and to understand the sequence of events that led to the crime.

Officers are collecting evidence from the spot and questioning local residents to identify those responsible.

