 Bhopal News: Miscreant Set Ablaze Auto-Rickshaw In TT Nagar
Bhopal News: Miscreant Set Ablaze Auto-Rickshaw In TT Nagar

An unidentified youth allegedly set a parked passenger auto-rickshaw on fire in Bhopal’s Sunhari Bagh area under TT Nagar police station late Wednesday night. The act, captured on CCTV, was carried out in 40 seconds using petrol and a lighter. Residents doused the flames, and police have begun an investigation to identify the accused.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Bhopal News: Miscreant Set Ablaze Auto-Rickshaw In TT Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified miscreant set a passenger auto-rickshaw on fire in Sunhari Bagh area under TT Nagar police station limits late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 1.45 am and was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

According to police, the accused had his face covered with a muffler and was seen carrying a stick in one hand and a petrol bottle in the other. The entire act was carried out in just 40 seconds, after which the suspect fled the spot.

On Thursday morning, the vehicle owner and local residents approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police have initiated an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

