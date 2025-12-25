Bhopal News: Miscreant Set Ablaze Auto-Rickshaw In TT Nagar | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified miscreant set a passenger auto-rickshaw on fire in Sunhari Bagh area under TT Nagar police station limits late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 1.45 am and was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

According to police, the accused had his face covered with a muffler and was seen carrying a stick in one hand and a petrol bottle in the other. The entire act was carried out in just 40 seconds, after which the suspect fled the spot.

Police said that a green CNG auto-rickshaw was parked near the park in Sunhari Bagh. Late at night, the unidentified youth poured petrol at different points of the vehicle and set it ablaze using a lighter.

Residents of the area woke up after noticing flames rising from the auto and managed to control the fire on their own within about half an hour.

On Thursday morning, the vehicle owner and local residents approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police have initiated an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.