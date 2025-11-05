 Indore News: City Congress President Chintu Choukse Badmouths Digvijaya In Viral Audio; Leaders Claims The Audio Is Fabricated
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An audio clip purported to be a conversation between city Congress president Chintu Choukse and former president Surjeet Singh Chadhha, in which the former is heard bad-mouthing senior Congress leader and RS member Digvijaya Singh, went viral on Tuesday.

Though both leaders have claimed that the audio is fake, it has sent Congress party into a tizzy.

In the leaked audio, Choukse can be heard using abusive language against Digvijaya Singh and saying angrily, “Are we anyone’s servants?” Chadha tries to calm him down, referring to Digvijaya as a ‘father figure,’ but Choukse continues with his rant.

The controversy reflects a growing rift within the party that became apparent in an incident that took place on morning of October 31, in Indore.

That day, Choukse and his supporters garlanded the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi. In his address on the occasion, Choukse administered an oath of unity and integrity to party workers and leaders.

Ironically, an hour later, Digvijaya arrived at the same spot with his supporters, including Surjeet Singh Chaddha. They held a separate garlanding ceremony of the same statues, but from a different stage.

