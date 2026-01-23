 Indore News: 23 ‘Electrified’ Tribal Families To Witness R-Day Parade
Indore News: 23 'Electrified' Tribal Families To Witness R-Day Parade

Staff Reporter
Updated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
Indore News: 23 'Electrified' Tribal Families To Witness R-Day Parade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), hundreds of remote tribal hamlets and forest settlements across the Malwa–Nimar region have been electrified by the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company.

Under this initiative, 23 tribal families from newly electrified remote areas will attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26 as special government guests. The families will witness the national celebrations in the presence of the country’s top leadership.

State energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar congratulated the selected families.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company managing director Anoop Kumar Singh said that electricity department officials will accompany the tribal families as nodal and coordinating officers to ensure their comfort during the visit. The families will travel to New Delhi by air on January 24.

The selected families belong to districts including Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Barwani and Khargone, representing some of the most remote forest and tribal areas of the state.

E-office training held for West Discom officials

To promote better use of information technology and strengthen digital governance, West Discom is expanding the implementation of e-office system.

On Friday, National Informatics Centre (NIC) conducted a training session for IT branch in-charges and HR officials, explaining key features of the e-office system. The training covered online note-sheet writing, drafting, record management, file approvals, yellow and green note-sheets, and file movement procedures.

West Discom chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan directed all department heads to thoroughly understand the e-Office system and ensure its timely and effective implementation to improve administrative efficiency.

