Indore News: Chlorination, Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks on War Footing | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, which witnessed more than two dozen deaths due to water contamination in Bhagirathpura area, is carrying out continuous monitoring, chlorination, cleaning of overhead water tanks connected to Narmada drinking water supply system on a war-footing to ensure the availability of clean, safe and quality drinking water to city residents.

Along with regular monitoring, thorough cleaning and chlorination of overhead water tanks is being conducted at scheduled intervals to maintain water purity and hygiene standards,” said municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhai.

As part of this drive, cleaning work was completed on overhead water tanks located in various parts of the city on Thursday. These included the Barfani Dham area water tank, the Bhuri Tekri locality tank and the Mahavir Nagar drinking water tank.

During the cleaning process, the inner surfaces, floors, and walls of the tanks were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to maintain water quality. Officials said that similar cleaning, maintenance, and inspection activities are being conducted regularly at other water tanks across the city as well.

Singhal has instructed concerned officials to maintain complete vigilance during the monitoring, chlorination, and cleaning processes and to ensure that all work is carried out strictly in accordance with prescribed standards to safeguard public health.