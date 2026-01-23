 Indore News: Chlorination, Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks On War Footing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Chlorination, Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks On War Footing

Indore News: Chlorination, Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks On War Footing

During the cleaning process, the inner surfaces, floors, and walls of the tanks were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to maintain water quality. Officials said that similar cleaning, maintenance, and inspection activities are being conducted regularly at other water tanks across the city as well.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Chlorination, Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks on War Footing | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, which witnessed more than two dozen deaths due to water contamination in Bhagirathpura area, is carrying out continuous monitoring, chlorination, cleaning of overhead water tanks connected to Narmada drinking water supply system on a war-footing to ensure the availability of clean, safe and quality drinking water to city residents.

Read Also
Indore News: Anti-Socials Set 4 Vehicles Ablaze Behind BJP Corporator’s House
article-image

Along with regular monitoring, thorough cleaning and chlorination of overhead water tanks is being conducted at scheduled intervals to maintain water purity and hygiene standards,” said municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhai.

As part of this drive, cleaning work was completed on overhead water tanks located in various parts of the city on Thursday. These included the Barfani Dham area water tank, the Bhuri Tekri locality tank and the Mahavir Nagar drinking water tank.

During the cleaning process, the inner surfaces, floors, and walls of the tanks were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to maintain water quality. Officials said that similar cleaning, maintenance, and inspection activities are being conducted regularly at other water tanks across the city as well.

FPJ Shorts
Jay Shah To Punish BCB? ICC Contemplate Strict Action If Bangladesh Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report
Jay Shah To Punish BCB? ICC Contemplate Strict Action If Bangladesh Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report
Supreme Court Issues Notice In ₹22.92 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Flags Banks’ Duty Of Care
Supreme Court Issues Notice In ₹22.92 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Flags Banks’ Duty Of Care
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Sparks Online Storm With Attack On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning
Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning

Singhal has instructed concerned officials to maintain complete vigilance during the monitoring, chlorination, and cleaning processes and to ensure that all work is carried out strictly in accordance with prescribed standards to safeguard public health.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Chlorination, Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks On War Footing
Indore News: Chlorination, Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks On War Footing
Indore News: DAVV To Confer Medals For Best All-Round Student & Best NCC Cadet-Convocation On...
Indore News: DAVV To Confer Medals For Best All-Round Student & Best NCC Cadet-Convocation On...
Indore News: 23 ‘Electrified’ Tribal Families To Witness R-Day Parade
Indore News: 23 ‘Electrified’ Tribal Families To Witness R-Day Parade
Indore News: High Court Refuses Interim Relief In Bar Association Election Dispute
Indore News: High Court Refuses Interim Relief In Bar Association Election Dispute
Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman, TCS Housekeeper Strangled To Death
Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman, TCS Housekeeper Strangled To Death