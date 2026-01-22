Indore News: Anti-Socials Set 4 Vehicles Ablaze Behind BJP Corporator’s House | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four vehicles were set on fire by some unidentified antisocial elements behind the house of BJP corporator Pranav Mandal near Bengali Square late on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.

According to the police, the incident happened around 1.30 am when residents noticed smoke rising from the parked vehicles. Locals managed to control the fire using water from a nearby borewell.

A motorcycle and a scooter were badly damaged, while other vehicles were saved in time. Residents suspect local drug addicts as they often gather in the area and had earlier been warned. Officials from the Tilak Nagar police station reached the spot and checked CCTVs of the area. Some suspects were seen in the CCTVs. However, they could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Fire breaks out in garbage

A fire broke out in garbage kept near the lift of a multi-storey building in the Bhanwarkuan area late on Tuesday. The fire brigade had to use around 3000 liters of water to control the flames. If the fire had not been extinguished in time, the lift could have been damaged. No casualty was reported during the incident. The police are trying to know the cause of the fire.