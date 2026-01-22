Indore News: Food Department Seizes 15 LPG Cylinders, Equipment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Department intensified its ongoing drive against illegal storage, refilling, and trading of LPG cylinders in the district and seized a large quantity of cylinders and equipment during an action in the Khudel area on Wednesday.

Officials said the department received specific information that LPG was being transferred into vehicles from a residential house in the locality.

Acting on the tip-off, an enforcement team reached the spot and found the house owner, Mohammad Hussain, present at the premises. During inspection, several 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders were found stored inside the house.

One cylinder was found connected with a pipe attached to an electric motor, indicating that LPG transfer operations were being carried out from the cylinders.

Officials said the cylinders were being used to fill gas into four-wheeler vehicles. Considering the serious safety risks involved in transferring LPG through an electric motor, the department seized 12 filled and three empty 14.2 kg cylinders, taking the total to 15 cylinders. The team also confiscated one electric gas transfer motor and one electronic weighing scale from the location.

A case has been registered against the house owner under the Essential Commodities Act, and further legal action will be taken as per provisions. Officials reiterated that strict action will continue against such illegal and hazardous activities.