 Indore News: Contractors Pulled Up For Delay In PMAY Construction, Ordered To Speed Up Work
Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal pulled up contractors for delays in PMAY housing projects during an inspection of Satpura, Girnar and Shipra complexes in Bangarda. He directed them to speed up construction, warned against negligence, and ordered regular monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion so beneficiaries receive homes at the earliest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over delays in construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and directed contractors to immediately accelerate the pace of work.

The commissioner inspected the under-construction Satpura, Girnar and Shipra housing complexes located in the Bangarda area ahead of the Super Corridor. Additional commissioner Arth Jain, deputy commissioner Keshav Sagar, along with other officials and staff from concerned departments, were present during the inspection.

While reviewing the progress of residential units, Singhal found that construction work in some complexes was not being completed as per the prescribed timeline. He reprimanded the concerned contractors for unnecessary delays and issued strict instructions to ensure faster execution of the remaining work.

Singhal said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a crucial welfare scheme of the government and that any negligence in its implementation will not be tolerated. He directed officials to carry out regular monitoring of the construction work and to strictly ensure adherence to quality standards and timelines so that eligible beneficiaries can be provided housing at the earliest.

During the visit, the commissioner also interacted with residents living in the complexes. Citizens raised issues related to construction quality, basic amenities, cleanliness, water supply, and other civic facilities. Taking note of their concerns, Singhal instructed the concerned officials to ensure prompt resolution of the problems.

Reiterating the objective of the scheme, the commissioner said that homes being built under PMAY are meant to provide safe, quality and well-equipped housing to eligible citizens. He added that coordinated efforts by all departments and contractors are essential to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe.

