 Indore News: Elderly Woman Dies, 3 Injured After Van Hits Multiple Vehicles On MG Road
The woman died on the spot after the van ran over her, while her husband is undergoing treatment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman was killed and at least three people, including her husband, were injured after a speeding van hit multiple two-wheelers and then crashed into a divider in the Tukoganj police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm in front of Chhapan Dukan on MG Road, when the couple was returning home after shopping at Rajwada. The woman died on the spot after the van ran over her, while her husband is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Passersby caught the driver and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jyoti Ghose, a resident of Bicholi Mardana. Her husband Jayant also sustained injuries.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said the van and the motorcycle were travelling in the same direction from Hukumchand Ghantaghar Square toward Palasia Square when the accident occurred. He added that police have not received any formal complaint regarding other injured persons. A case has been registered against the driver, who has been detained.

Couple had gone shopping after returning from Omkareshwar

Family members said the couple had visited Omkareshwar in the morning to offer prayers. Jyoti had also posted a story about the visit on social media. Later, they planned to shop in Rajwada before returning home. After finishing their shopping, they were on their way back when the accident took place.

