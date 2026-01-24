MP News: Transfer List Of IPS Officer May Be Issued After Republic Day | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released the transfer list of IAS officers before leaving for Davos.

The transfer list of IPS officers is awaited after his return. Anshuman Yadav, D Sreenivasa Verma, Anant Singh are yet to get posting after return from deputation at the Centre.

Two months have passed since Yadav and Verma returned, but they are yet to get any posting.

According the recently released list, Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai, Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi, Jhabua SP Shivdayal, Rewa SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan, Bhind SP Asit Yadav, SP (rail) Bhopal Rahul Lodha, and SP (rail) Jabalpur Shimala Prasad were promoted to the position of DIG.

The government is planning to give new posting to several officers.

Transport commissioner Vivek Sharma is going on study leave from April 1. He has applied for it.

The Bhopal police commissioner has been on the same post for a long time. Plans are afoot to change the responsibilities of some officers at the police headquarters.

Special DG Pankaj Shrivastava is holding the additional charge of the CID after the retirement of the special DG Pawan Shrivastava.

Some other officers are also holding additional charges. There may be changes in their postings.

List of IAS officers to be released

A transfer list of IAS officers may soon be released. According to reports, the responsibilities of some principal secretary and secretary-rank officers may also be changed.