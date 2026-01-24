 MP News: Ratlam Railway Division Expands Trackside Safety Fencing
Safety fencing and boundary wall work has also begun on the Chanderiya–Mandsaur, Mandsaur–Ratlam, Mandsaur–Indore, Indore–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Khandwa, Nagda–Bhopal, and Ujjain–Dewas–Indore sections. Overall, more than 501 km has been proposed for fencing. Around 127 km was completed last year, while about 80 km has been completed so far in 2025–26.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Railway Division is carrying out extensive boundary wall and safety fencing works along several rail corridors under its jurisdiction to enhance track safety and operational efficiency.

The work is being executed in phases across multiple sections. On the Indore–Dewas–Ujjain–Bhopal route, where Vande Bharat trains operate, boundary wall construction is progressing rapidly with a strong focus on passenger safety.

On the Nagda–Godhra section, part of the Mumbai–Delhi semi high-speed corridor being developed under Mission Raftaar for speeds up to 160 kmph, boundary walls have been completed along about 98 km.

Safety fencing and boundary wall work has also begun on Chanderiya–Mandsaur, Mandsaur–Ratlam, Mandsaur–Indore, Indore–Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Khandwa, Nagda–Bhopal and Ujjain–Dewas–Indore sections.

Overall, more than 501 km has been proposed for fencing. Around 127 km was completed last year, while about 80 km has been completed so far in 2025–26.

The fencing aims to prevent entry of domestic and wild animals onto tracks, reduce accidents, protect farmers’ livestock and enable higher train speeds with improved punctuality.

