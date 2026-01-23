Indore News: Sea Of Devotion At Maa Saraswati Dham

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom and intellect, was celebrated with grand devotion at Maa Saraswati Dham in Tulsi Nagar. The temple witnessed a massive gathering of devotees as the premises echoed with prayers, Vedic chants and spiritual fervour throughout the day.

The celebrations began with a special shringar of Goddess Saraswati, followed by abhishek and traditional worship conducted at an auspicious time. Priests performed rituals as devotees offered flowers, incense and prayers, seeking blessings for learning, success and a bright future.

A Saraswati Maha Yagya was also organised, where devotees participated in sacred offerings and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of their families, society, the city and the nation. On the occasion, Chhappan Bhogan offering of 56 delicacies was presented to the Goddess, adding to the religious significance of the day.

Students from nearby schools visited the temple along with teachers to offer prayers and receive blessings. The temple also hosted the Vidyarambh Sanskar, the ceremonial initiation of young children into education, performed solemnly by priests in accordance with traditional rituals.

The festival atmosphere was further enriched by the Sakhi Behinpa Maithilani Group, whose women celebrated Basantotsav within the temple premises. They sang devotional hymns and traditional Phagua songs, applied gulal to one another, and shared the joy of the season with deep faith and cultural enthusiasm.