 Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District

Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District

The district collector instructed the officials that all petrol pumps must provide clean drinking water and the water machines must be properly cleaned and maintained. Separate toilets for men and women must be available, kept clean and remain open for public use at all times. Information boards showing available facilities will also be displayed at petrol pumps.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Petrol pump customers in the city will soon get better basic facilities as the district collector, Shivam Verma instructed the officials of the district supply department to start a special campaign to ensure that petrol pump operators provide all essential services to the public.

Officers have been directed to regularly inspect petrol pumps and check whether these facilities are available.

Read Also
Indore News: Woman Commits Suicide 8 Months After Marriage
article-image

The district collector instructed the officials that all petrol pumps must provide clean drinking water and the water machines must be properly cleaned and maintained. Separate toilets for men and women must be available, kept clean and remain open for public use at all times. Information boards showing available facilities will also be displayed at petrol pumps.

The collector has also instructed that every petrol pump must have a complaint and suggestion box. These will be checked every month by oil company officials and food department officers and action will be taken on received complaints.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir’s Transfer To Sultanpur Triggers Row Over Judicial Independence
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir’s Transfer To Sultanpur Triggers Row Over Judicial Independence
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Moradabad Forest, Honour Killing Suspected; 2 Brothers Arrested
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Moradabad Forest, Honour Killing Suspected; 2 Brothers Arrested
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case

Petrol pumps must also have working air-filling machines with dedicated staff, a first-aid box with valid medicines, and functional PUC facilities in municipal areas with separate staff for daily checks. The amount of ethanol mixed in petrol must be clearly displayed. Strict action will be taken against petrol pumps where basic facilities are found lacking or toilets are found closed or dirty during inspections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District
Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District
Indore News: Mhow To Ujjain Tracks Being Fenced To Increase Train Speed
Indore News: Mhow To Ujjain Tracks Being Fenced To Increase Train Speed
Indore News: MP High Court Seeks Government Response On Everest Conqueror's Plea Regarding Vikram...
Indore News: MP High Court Seeks Government Response On Everest Conqueror's Plea Regarding Vikram...
Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: 42-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck
Indore News: 42-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck