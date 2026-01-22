Indore News: People To Soon Get Better Basic Facilities At Petrol Pumps In District | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Petrol pump customers in the city will soon get better basic facilities as the district collector, Shivam Verma instructed the officials of the district supply department to start a special campaign to ensure that petrol pump operators provide all essential services to the public.

Officers have been directed to regularly inspect petrol pumps and check whether these facilities are available.

Read Also Indore News: Woman Commits Suicide 8 Months After Marriage

The district collector instructed the officials that all petrol pumps must provide clean drinking water and the water machines must be properly cleaned and maintained. Separate toilets for men and women must be available, kept clean and remain open for public use at all times. Information boards showing available facilities will also be displayed at petrol pumps.

The collector has also instructed that every petrol pump must have a complaint and suggestion box. These will be checked every month by oil company officials and food department officers and action will be taken on received complaints.

Petrol pumps must also have working air-filling machines with dedicated staff, a first-aid box with valid medicines, and functional PUC facilities in municipal areas with separate staff for daily checks. The amount of ethanol mixed in petrol must be clearly displayed. Strict action will be taken against petrol pumps where basic facilities are found lacking or toilets are found closed or dirty during inspections.