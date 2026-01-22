Indore News: Woman Commits Suicide 8 Months After Marriage | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-wed woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her house in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Pragati Rajput (24), a resident of Gandhi Palace area, was found hanging from the ceiling by one of her family members on Tuesday.

She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Preliminary investigation revealed that Pragati got married to Anand eight months ago. Her in-laws had gone out of the city and her husband was at his job at the time of the incident.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be ascertained yet. Police are recording the statements of her parents and in-laws to know any problem due to which she took such an extreme step.

Man ends life

A 40-year-old man died after consuming some poisonous substance in Umrikheda village under Khudel police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Prakash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was allegedly harassed repeatedly by his neighbour and the neighbour’s brother. Prakash left a suicide note blaming them for mental torture. His son said Prakash called the family after taking poison and was found vomiting near Renuka Dhaba in the area.

He was later rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The family said the neighbour often abused and humiliated Prakash with offensive remarks, which broke his mental strength. Police have registered a case and started an investigation to know the exact reason behind his suicide.

Medical students stabbed following dispute

Two students were attacked with knives in Vaibhav Nagar area after a dispute over a laptop. Police said that Shubham Dangi and Anurag Patel, both preparing for medical exams, were called to meet after repeated delays in returning a laptop.

During an argument, one accused attacked Shubham with a knife and Anurag was also injured while trying to save him. Both were threatened before the attackers fled. Later, the victims alleged they were forced at knife point to record a video statement saying nothing happened. Police registered a case, and an accused, Ayan Pathan was arrested.

Elderly man dies after falling from second floor of building

A 70-year-old visually impaired man died after falling from the second floor in the MIG police station area on Tuesday. The deceased, Joseph Simon, lived in LIG Colony with his younger son. Family members said he had lost his eyesight about six years ago. He reportedly fell accidentally from the second floor on Tuesday. Police have registered a case and started an investigation to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

Bajrang Dal catches youth for objectionable social media reel

Police registered a case against a 27-year-old man for allegedly posting an objectionable and abusive reel on a social media platform against the Bajrang Dal. According to the complainant, the reel used offensive language and tried to damage the social image of the organisation. The accused, Altaf Patel from Khajrana, was identified and later caught by members of the Bajrang Dal, who handed him over to the police. Police have registered a case under the relevant section and started further action.