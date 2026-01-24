Madhya Pradesh January 24 2026, Weather Update: Expect A Warmer Republic Day As Intense Is Cold Off Cards For Next Two Days; Cloudy Skies In Bhopal, Sehore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing chnage since the last few days. Cloudy skies replaced the bright sunshine, even as night temperatures rose slightly.

Denizens at capital Bhopal woke up to cloudy mornings on Saturday. Similarly, Gwalior-Chambal region was enveloped in fog and mist. There will be no intense cold in the state for the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is active over northern Pakistan, along with a trough, which is causing the change in weather.

Several districts like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna remained cloudy on Friday. Some places also experienced light drizzle. In Bhopal, clouds gathered in the afternoon. This led to a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the daytime temperature.

There is no rain alert for Saturday, but light to moderate fog was observed in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Panna in the morning. Light fog was also recorded in Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

No intense cold for two days

The Meteorological Department predicted respite from severe cold for the next two days. However, there are chances of drizzle from January 25 onwards.

Light to moderate fog may prevail in the morning. Cities like Datia, Guna, Satna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Indore, Ujjain, Damoh, Chhindwara, Damoh, Khajuraho, Sheopur and Malajkhand.

Bhopal & Indore temperatures above 17 degrees, Kalyanpur coldest

According to the weathermen, the minimum temperature jumped significantly on Thursday-Friday night. Mercury in Bhopal and Indore crossed 17 degrees Celsius. The temperature recorded was 17.4 degrees in Bhopal, 17.3 degrees in Indore, 13.5 degrees in Gwalior, 15 degrees in Ujjain, and 14.8 degrees in Jabalpur. Meanwhile, Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded the lowest temperature of all.