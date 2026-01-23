 Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman, TCS Housekeeper Strangled To Death
The incident came to light after Gayatri failed to report for her shift. When she did not arrive for over an hour, a colleague went to her residence to check on her and discovered her body. Police arrived shortly after and recovered a packed tiffin box from the scene, suggesting she was killed while preparing to leave for work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman, TCS Housekeeper Strangled To Death | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman was found strangled to death at her residence in the Nandbagh locality under Banganga police station limits early on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Gayatri, was discovered with her hands and feet tied and a cloth stuffed into her mouth. She hailed from Chhindwara and lived alone following a separation from her husband. She was employed as a housekeeper at TCS.

Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra said that the incident likely occurred between 5:00 am and 6:00 am. Evidence at the scene including freshly cooked food and bhajans playing on the television indicated she was in the middle of her morning routine. The forensic and fingerprints team collected all the evidences.

While preliminary investigations suggest strangulation, the body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The post-mortem was delayed on Friday as the police awaited the arrival of her family members from out of town.

