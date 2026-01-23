MP News: After Indore Tragedy, 27 Fall Ill Due To Contaminated Drinking Water In Mhow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 25 people, including 19 children, are suffering from jaundice, typhoid, and other waterborne diseases in the Patti Bazaar area of Mhow after drinking contaminated water. At least four of the children have been hospitalised.

The situation appears similar to what happened in Bhagirathpura, Indore, where at least 23 people died after consuming contaminated water.

Residents allege that water coming from taps for the past few days was dirty and foul-smelling.

Following complaints, sub-divisional officer (SDM) Rakesh Parmar and tehsildar Vivek Soni visited the area. During the inspection, the SDM even drank a glass of water to check its purity, while the health department has taken water samples for testing. Officials said that more samples would be taken tomorrow.

Residents claim that the contamination is occurring because the water pipeline runs close to sewage lines, allowing sewage to mix with the drinking water.

MLA Usha Thakur also visited the affected locality and advised residents to boil drinking water and take necessary precautions to avoid further infections.

She suggested that the water pipeline should be shifted away from sewage lines to prevent future contamination. While several affected children are currently hospitalised, many other residents are undergoing treatment at home.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma visited the locality at night and met some of the affected families. He promised that from tomorrow, a health department team would carry out an extensive survey of the area, similar to what had been done in Bhagirathpura. He also advised residents to boil their drinking water.

Locals recall Bhagirathpura Negligence

Residents have pointed out that similar complaints about dirty and foul-smelling water were raised for a long time in Bhagirathpura, Indore, but no strict or timely action was taken by the authorities. They fear the same negligence could be repeated if immediate steps are not taken in Patti Bazaar.

The situation in Bhagirathpura continues to remain serious. According to health officials, 38 patients are currently admitted to hospitals, out of which 10 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while three patients are on ventilator support. Residents also claimed that at least 25 deaths have been reported in connection with contaminated water in Bhagirathpura.