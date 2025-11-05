Indore News: BJP To Hold Mass Recital Of ‘Vande Mataram’ At Rajwada |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, a patriotic event will take place at Rajwada, where citizens will gather for a collective singing of the iconic national song in front of the statue of Ahilya Mata.

Similar programmes are being organised at 150 locations across India, including ten in Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement was made during a workshop held at BJP Indore office, which focused on upcoming programmes and the special intensive voter list revision campaign.

The workshop was presided over by BJP Indore city president Sumit Mishra and attended by Pratap Karosiya, chairman of the Safai Kamgar Aayog; senior leaders Gopikrishna Nema and Sudarshan Gupta; former city president Kailash Sharma; Mayor-in-Council member Niranjan Singh Chauhan; Ashwini Shukla, Kailash Pipale, Harpreet Singh Bakshi, Rajesh Jain and Priya Dangi, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said that BJP’s celebration aims to restore the song’s full glory and unite citizens under the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India). Participants are encouraged to attend the Rajwada event in their traditional attire to represent India’s cultural diversity.

Will ensure fake names are removed from voter list: Mishra

Speaking about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Mishra urged BJP workers to thoroughly verify voter lists at their respective booths. “Every booth worker must ensure that all eligible voters are added and fake or duplicate names are removed,” he said.

The revision will be based on the 2003 voter list, which has already been distributed to all mandals for booth-wise verification. Mishra emphasised that this one-month-long campaign is crucial for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, as “the booth worker is the real election warrior.”