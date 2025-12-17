General Education Academy Chembur Take Firm Control With First-Innings Lead In Harris Shield Semifinal |

Mumbai: General Education Academy Chembur secured a first innings lead of 25 runs to have an edge over Al Barkaat MMI English School in the semifinal of Dream Sports MSSA Harris Shield U-16 Inter-School cricket tournament at DY Patil Stadium, Nerul on Wednesday. The Chembur School further strengthened their foothold on the match by making 115/2 in 22 overs with an overall lead of 140 at stumps of second day of the three-day semifinal.

Aarush Kolhe was the star with the bat, smashing unbeaten 70 in 61 balls studded with nine fours and a six, while Ayush Kumar was unbeaten on 24. They will get 18 more overs on the last day to set a challenging chase for Al Barkaat who put up a dismal show with the bat in their first innings. Having lost the first wicket on the last ball of second day to a dubious decision, Al Barkaat batters couldn't lift themselves and lost wickets at regular intervals. The initial juice on the pitch proved too much for their batters.

All-rounder Pradnyankur Bhalerao who snared three wickets earlier, top scored with 68 runs to give some hope to coach Nafees Khan and a dogged ninth wicket stand took them closer to GE Academy's first innings total of 195, but eventually they fell well short.

"We scored very slowly and batters succumbed to the mounting pressure. Now we will await the target and have the batters to chase anything down in 40 overs if they implement things in a better way," Nafees Khan said.

Arnav Patil was amongst the pick of the bowlers for GE Academy, snapping up three wickets while Vihaan Wade, Aarush Kolhe and Sparsh Gholap picked two wickets each.

In another semifinal at MIG Cricket Club, Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School secured 112 first innings lead to get a firm grip over rivals Dnyandeep Seva Mandal and Secondary School.

Resuming their batting on day 2, the Anjuman outfit finished off with 286 all out in 65.4 overs. Yuvan Sharma top scored with a good 61 runs in 46 balls. Virat Yadav snapped six wickets while Golu Pal picked four wickets. Batting during their second innings, the Dnyandeep team made 241-9 in 40 overs. Virat Yadav (56) and Lavish Singh (46) were involved in a 100-run partnership. Varadraj Desai also made 55 runs. Yuvan Sharma was the pick of the bowlers once again, this time with a fifer (5-107) in 19 overs. On stumps day 2- Anjuman ended with 34-1 in 8 overs, requiring further 95 runs for victory. Earlier on day one, Dnyandeep made 174 all out in 53.3 overs.

Brief Scores

General Education Academy: 195 all out in 74.4 overs (Sparsh Gholap 50, ShivTripathi 41, Sanidhya Sanap 32*; Abrar Shaikh 3/21, Mohd. Ali Khan 3/46, Pradyankur Bhalerao 3/49) & 115-2 in 22 overs (Aarush Kolhe 70*, Ayush Kumar 24*) vs Al Barkaat MMI English School: 170 all out in 49.1 overs (Pradnyankur Bhalerao 68, Arnav Patil 3/20)

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal & Secondary School: 174 all out in 53.3 overs (Virat Yadav 44, Lavish Singh 33, Anup Yadav 32; Mohd. Aafi Shaikh 3/41) & 241-9 in 40 overs (Virat Yadav 56, Varadraj Desai 55, Lavish Shetty 46; Yuvan Sharma 5/107) vs Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School: 286 all out in 65.4 overs (Yuvan Sharma 61, Kabir Jagtap 55, Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 46, Aarav Yadav 43, Yuvraj Bhingare 38; Virat Yadav 6/137, Golu Pal 4/93) & 34-1 in 8 overs.

U14 GILES SHIELD 2025-2026 (Second Round)

Brief Scores:

Balmohan Vidya Mandir: 91 all out Advit Tiwari 3/21, Rajnish Kumar 3/21 lost to Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya: 92-1 Rajvir Yadav 50 by 9 wkts.

Nandchhaya School: 252-9 Dhiaan Barai 79, Yadnesh More 57, Yonit Tiwari 34, Veer Karvat 3/54 beat JBCN International: 159 all out Parth Raich 33, Ansh Kedari (SLA) 6/55 by 93 runs,

National English School Virar: 408-4 Veer Patil 149, Aditya Singh 76, Sachin Telang 63, Rohan Mali 40 beat Podar International School Powai: 126 all out Kiaan Pandey 52, Harshal Sonawane 3/9, Kshayank Kudu 3/36, Ashish Khedekar 3/42 by 282 runs.