'Reduced To Laughing Stock..': Fans React After IND Vs SA 4th T20I Becomes First Ever Game To Be Called Off Due To Pollution

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I on Wednesday was called off due to excessive smog. The BCCI earlier confirmed that the reason for the delay was excessive smog in Lucknow. Live visuals from the stadium showed severe visibility issues, with the floodlights also disrupting vision. Despite 6 inspections, the umpires could not guarantee a game due to lack of visibility.

The toss initially scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, was initially pushed back by 20 minutes hoping that the conditions become better. A series of inspections followed with fans waiting in the stands hoping to see the Men in Blue in action. The players did not enter the field after stepping into the dressing room after the first delay given the weather. Lucknow's AQI was in excess of 400, making it hazardous for the players to feature.

Netizens were livid at the entire farce, with many calling out the scheduling of the games throughout the IND vs SA series.

