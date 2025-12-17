Holy Cross Convent Blank Army Public School 3–0 To Lift U-14 Football Trophy | Representative Image

Mumbai: Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) defeated Army Public School (Colaba) 3–0 in the final to lift the U-14 Boys 2nd Division Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Wednesday. Efron D’Souza opened the scoring before Cris Fernandes sealed the result with a decisive brace. Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivali) clinched the bronze medal with a solid 2-0 victory over St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra), powered by goals from Atharv Kapoor and Lakshya Choudhary.

In the U-14 Girls 2nd Division semi-finals, where two tightly-contested encounters were decided via penalty shootouts. Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) and Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) played out a goalless draw before Nita Mukesh Ambani School held their composure in the tie-breaker to secure a 4-2 win, with penalties converted by Mahika Praveen, Inaaya Bhanji, Olivia Harris, and Keya Parekh. In the second semi-final, Canossa (Mahim) edged St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, prevailing 4-2 on penalties. S. Vikashni Ganesh scored in open play for Canossa, while Ruhab Ansari found the net for St. Peter’s.

At the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys 4th Division opened proceedings with Lakshdham (Goregaon) registering a composed 2-0 victory over St. Anthony (Santacruz), with goals from Shavansh Singh and Sarth Umabale. Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) followed up with a confident 3-0 win against Parle Tilak (Vile Parle), courtesy strikes from Ridhansh Swarnkar, Arjun Vishwakarma, and Nivaan Sharma. B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) continued the run of dominant results, beating Kudilal Govindram Seksaria English School 3-0, led by a brace from Shair Kapadia and a goal from Neev Sanghrajka. The final fixture at the venue saw Green Acres ‘B’ overcome St. Xavier’s ‘B’ (Andheri) 2-0, with Shashwat Thale scoring both goals.

Over at WINGS, the U-14 Boys 3rd Division produced a mix of hard-fought contests and walkovers. VCW AVM (Bandra) and Hiranandani Foundation International (Powai) played out a goalless draw in the day’s opener. New Horizon (Airoli) were awarded a default win against St. Peter’s (Mazgaon), while D.Y. Patil (Worli) edged past Our Lady of Remedy (Kandivali) 1–0 thanks to Aryaveer Baldota. Podar International CBSE (Powai) delivered one of the standout performances of the day, thrashing Billabong International 4–0, highlighted by a hattrick from Aarav Thapa and an additional strike from Vihaan Patle. Witty International (Malad) also progressed via default against St. John The Evangelist (Maroli). The day concluded with CNS (Kandivali) securing a 2–0 win over Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu), with Aum Parekh netting both goals.

Brief Scores — December 17 (Venues: MSSA Ground, GOANS & WINGS)

U-12 Boys 4th Division — MSSA Ground

Lakshdham (Goregaon) 2 (S. Singh, S. Umabale) bt St. Anthony (Santacruz) 0

Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) 3 (R. Swarnkar, A. Vishwakarma, N. Sharma) bt Parle Tilak (Vile Parle) 0

B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 3 (N. Sanghrajka, S. Kapadia 2) bt Kudilal Govindram Seksaria ES 0

Green Acres ‘B’ 2 (S. Thale 2) bt St. Xavier’s ‘B’ (Andheri) 0

U-14 Girls 2nd Division (Semi-finals) — GOANS

Nita Mukesh Ambani (BKC) 0 (4) bt Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) 0 (2)

Canossa (Mahim) 1 (4) drew with St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) 1 (2)

U-14 Boys 2nd Division — GOANS

Third Place:

Gundecha Edu. (Kandivali) 2 (A. Kapoor, L. Choudhary) bt St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) 0

Final:

Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 3 (E. D’Souza, C. Fernandes 2) bt Army Public School (Colaba) 0

U-14 Boys 3rd Division — WINGS

VCW AVM (Bandra) 0 drew with Hiranandani Foundation Int. (Powai) 0

New Horizon (Airoli) bt St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) — by default

D.Y. Patil (Worli) 1 (A. Baldota) bt Our Lady of Remedy (Kandivali) 0

Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) 4 (A. Thapa 3, V. Patle) bt Billabong Int. 0

Witty Int. (Malad) bt St. John The Evangelist (Maroli) — by default

Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 1 (A. Khan) bt Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Santacruz) 0

CNS (Kandivali) 2 (A. Parekh 2) bt Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) 0