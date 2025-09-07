Pune Races: Jockey Sandesh’s Four-Win Masterclass

Representational pic |

The ace jockey Akhade Sandesh, recently crowned champion rider of the Mumbai racing season, once again proved why he is regarded as one of the finest in the saddle. Displaying both skill and composure, Sandesh steered four horses to the winning post at the Pune Race Course on Sunday, stamping his authority on the Western India Turf Club’s monsoon meeting.

The pony-handler-turned-professional, who began his career in humble circumstances on the hill station tracks of Matheran, opened his account in the very first race of the day—the prestigious World’s Barbers Trophy. He then went on to dominate the afternoon with three more victories, ending the card with a tally of four wins on a cloudy, action-packed day.

Reflecting on his achievement, Sandesh said, “The horses responded beautifully, and I was able to settle them well into the races. Together, we clicked at the right moments, which made this milestone possible.” Among his quartet of wins, the standout was his emphatic triumph in the World’s Barbers Trophy, where he powered home ahead of Empower by more than six lengths, drawing loud cheers from the Pune crowd.

Sandesh’s journey in racing has always carried a touch of romance. While he admits he had little exposure to what a racetrack truly looked like in his early years, his natural connection with horses was unmistakable. Growing up in Matheran, he would often hop onto ponies and gallop at full tilt along the rocky, uneven trails—an experience that gave him both balance and an instinctive feel for pace. That raw passion eventually blossomed into professional brilliance.

The Pune exploits added yet another feather to Sandesh’s illustrious cap. Already a history-maker in Indian racing, he once achieved an unprecedented 151 wins in a single season (May 2013 to April 2014). More recently, he capped the 2024–25 Mumbai Racing Season in style by clinching two victories on the concluding day, including the coveted Indian Derby—the pinnacle of Indian turf success.

For the racing fraternity, Sunday’s performance at Pune was not just about numbers. It was a reminder of Sandesh’s enduring dominance, consistency, and his unbroken connection with the sport that began from the rugged hill tracks of Matheran to the grandest stages of Indian horse racing.