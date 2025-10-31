 Heart-Stopping Finale! Dabang Delhi Beat Puneri Paltan 31-28 To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHeart-Stopping Finale! Dabang Delhi Beat Puneri Paltan 31-28 To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy

Heart-Stopping Finale! Dabang Delhi Beat Puneri Paltan 31-28 To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy

A proud night for the franchise and its supporters, this title victory adds a glorious chapter to Dabang Delhi K.C.’s kabaddi legacy as they lift the Season 12 trophy after an exhilarating and hard-fought finale.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: Pro Kabaddi/X

Dabang Delhi K.C. completed a remarkable triumph as they were crowned champions of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 after a nail-biting 31-28 victory over Puneri Paltan in the grand final. In a contest that lived up to expectations, Delhi’s composure, tactical discipline, and decisive moments under pressure proved the difference, allowing them to clinch the title in thrilling fashion.

The match remained intense from start to finish, with both teams trading raids and tackles in a tight first half. Puneri Paltan, known for their aggressive defensive setup, tried to apply early pressure, but Delhi’s experienced raiding unit stood firm, rotating smartly and picking up crucial points. The defence, too, was sharp and alert, ensuring Puneri's raiders never settled into rhythm.

Read Also
Phenomenal! Bengaluru Bulls' Shubham Bitake Creates History With Sensational 7-Point Raid Against...
article-image
Read Also
'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL...
article-image

As the second half unfolded, Delhi maintained their slender lead despite Pune’s late surge. Key tackles in the dying minutes and a composed raiding approach ensured they didn’t allow the opposition to steal momentum. With the scoreboard reading 31-28 in their favour at full time, celebrations erupted as Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed the championship with grit and determination.

The win marks a significant achievement for Delhi, reaffirming their rise as one of the strongest forces in the league. Their journey through the season showcased resilience, teamwork, and clever game management, culminating in a memorable final that will be cherished by fans.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Raigad Police Bust Interstate Gang Of Notorious Burglar From Uttar Pradesh; Gold Worth ₹15.5 Lakh Recovered
Maharashtra Crime: Raigad Police Bust Interstate Gang Of Notorious Burglar From Uttar Pradesh; Gold Worth ₹15.5 Lakh Recovered
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan; 7 Held, Including Juvenile, In Amritsar
Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Linked To Pakistan; 7 Held, Including Juvenile, In Amritsar
Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO
Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured

A proud night for the franchise and its supporters, this title victory adds a glorious chapter to Dabang Delhi K.C.’s kabaddi legacy as they lift the Season 12 trophy after an exhilarating and hard-fought finale.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

International Rugby 10s: Bombay Gymkhana, Future Hope Enter Semifinals On Opening Day

International Rugby 10s: Bombay Gymkhana, Future Hope Enter Semifinals On Opening Day

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. Crowned Season12 Champions

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. Crowned Season12 Champions

MSSA Football: Canossa Crowned Champions In U-12 Girls Second Division

MSSA Football: Canossa Crowned Champions In U-12 Girls Second Division

Asian Schools Chess Championship: Team India Wins Silver In Under-7 Rapid Team Category

Asian Schools Chess Championship: Team India Wins Silver In Under-7 Rapid Team Category

'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL...

'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL...