Heart-Stopping Finale! Dabang Delhi Beat Puneri Paltan 31-28 To Lift Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Trophy

Image: Pro Kabaddi/X

Dabang Delhi K.C. completed a remarkable triumph as they were crowned champions of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 after a nail-biting 31-28 victory over Puneri Paltan in the grand final. In a contest that lived up to expectations, Delhi’s composure, tactical discipline, and decisive moments under pressure proved the difference, allowing them to clinch the title in thrilling fashion.

The match remained intense from start to finish, with both teams trading raids and tackles in a tight first half. Puneri Paltan, known for their aggressive defensive setup, tried to apply early pressure, but Delhi’s experienced raiding unit stood firm, rotating smartly and picking up crucial points. The defence, too, was sharp and alert, ensuring Puneri's raiders never settled into rhythm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the second half unfolded, Delhi maintained their slender lead despite Pune’s late surge. Key tackles in the dying minutes and a composed raiding approach ensured they didn’t allow the opposition to steal momentum. With the scoreboard reading 31-28 in their favour at full time, celebrations erupted as Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed the championship with grit and determination.

The win marks a significant achievement for Delhi, reaffirming their rise as one of the strongest forces in the league. Their journey through the season showcased resilience, teamwork, and clever game management, culminating in a memorable final that will be cherished by fans.

A proud night for the franchise and its supporters, this title victory adds a glorious chapter to Dabang Delhi K.C.’s kabaddi legacy as they lift the Season 12 trophy after an exhilarating and hard-fought finale.