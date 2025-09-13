 'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL Season 12 Citing Disciplinary Reasons
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL Season 12 Citing Disciplinary Reasons

'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL Season 12 Citing Disciplinary Reasons

As of now, neither Sehrawat nor his representatives have issued a public statement. Fans and kabaddi analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Thalaivas regroup after this shock decision and whether the star raider finds a new team or responds to the allegations surrounding his disciplinary conduct.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Pawan Sehrawat/Instagram

In a dramatic development during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Tamil Thalaivas have officially announced the release of their captain and star raider, Pawan Sehrawat, for the remainder of the season. The franchise confirmed the decision via a statement on social media, citing disciplinary reasons behind the move.

“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,” the statement read.

Read Also
Outrageous! Nitin Dhankhar Shines Bright With 4-Point Raid Against Gujarat Giants In PKL Season 12;...
article-image
Read Also
High Flying! Ashu Malik Stuns With Spectacular Frog Jump During Dabang Delhi KC Vs Jaipur Pink...
article-image

Sehrawat, who was one of the marquee players in the league and widely regarded as one of the most dangerous raiders in modern kabaddi, was named captain of the Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the Season 12 campaign. His presence was expected to boost the team's chances, both through his on-mat skills and leadership.

However, reports suggest that Sehrawat had a fallout with the team’s coaching staff, which ultimately led to this unexpected exit. While no specific details about the incident have been officially released, the situation appears to have escalated to a point where the management deemed it necessary to part ways with their star player.

FPJ Shorts
'It Does Not Matter Who Is Playing…': Suryakumar Yadav's Childhood Coach Confident Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
'It Does Not Matter Who Is Playing…': Suryakumar Yadav's Childhood Coach Confident Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
'Gaay Ko Animal Nahi Mante': PM Modi's Witty Remark On Animal Lovers Goes Viral - VIDEO
'Gaay Ko Animal Nahi Mante': PM Modi's Witty Remark On Animal Lovers Goes Viral - VIDEO
Saint Laurent Hosts The Most Beautiful Dinner In Venice: Crystal Chandeliers, Platinum Candlesticks & White China Take Centrestage
Saint Laurent Hosts The Most Beautiful Dinner In Venice: Crystal Chandeliers, Platinum Candlesticks & White China Take Centrestage
'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without Pajamas - VIDEO
'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without Pajamas - VIDEO

Tamil Thalaivas suffer major blow in their PKL 12 campaign

The move comes as a massive blow to Tamil Thalaivas, who were relying heavily on Sehrawat to guide them through a competitive PKL season. His release not only disrupts the team’s playing strategy but also raises concerns about internal stability within the franchise.

As of now, neither Sehrawat nor his representatives have issued a public statement. Fans and kabaddi analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Thalaivas regroup after this shock decision and whether the star raider finds a new team or responds to the allegations surrounding his disciplinary conduct.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Does Not Matter Who Is Playing…': Suryakumar Yadav's Childhood Coach Confident Ahead Of India...

'It Does Not Matter Who Is Playing…': Suryakumar Yadav's Childhood Coach Confident Ahead Of India...

'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL...

'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL...

Tehseen Poonawalla Blasts Pakistan Analayst For Shocking Remarks On Somnath Temple & Cricketer's...

Tehseen Poonawalla Blasts Pakistan Analayst For Shocking Remarks On Somnath Temple & Cricketer's...

Prominent English Cricket Figure Under Police Investigation For Alleged Drink-Spiking And Sexual...

Prominent English Cricket Figure Under Police Investigation For Alleged Drink-Spiking And Sexual...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Two Cricketing Heavyweights Collide In Dubai?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As Two Cricketing Heavyweights Collide In Dubai?