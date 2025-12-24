Viral Video Shows Ben Duckett Appearing Drunk Amid England's Ashes Tour In Australia

Image: HomeOfCricket/TrentBridge/X

A video showing England cricketer Ben Duckett apparently intoxicated and struggling while on tour in Australia has gone viral on social media, prompting concern and an official response from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The short clip, widely shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), appears to show Duckett slurring his speech late at night in Noosa, a popular resort town on Australia’s Sunshine Coast. In the footage, Duckett seems disoriented and unsure of how to get back to his hotel.

England cricket officials have acknowledged the video’s circulation. An ECB spokesperson said they were “aware of content circulating on social media” and noted the board’s high expectations for player behaviour, especially when representing the national team abroad. The board added that it has established procedures for handling conduct that falls below those standards, and that it also supports players who may need help.

Off the field, the incident adds to a challenging Ashes tour for England. The team has struggled to gain traction in the series, suffering consecutive defeats that have left them trailing with a significant gap to overcome.

'Aap England Ko Puch Hi Sakte Ho': Rohit Sharma Takes Cheeky Dig At England Amid Ashes Struggles In Australia; VIDEO

Rohit Sharma delivered a sharp and timely remark on the challenges of playing cricket in Australia, taking a subtle dig at the England men’s team amid their ongoing struggles in the Ashes. Speaking at an event in Gurugram, Rohit pointed to Australia as the toughest destination for any touring side, suggesting that England’s current predicament Down Under serves as clear evidence of that reality.

Addressing the audience, Rohit said, “Australia maine khelna sabse difficult hai, aap England ko puch hi sakte ho,” translating to, “Playing in Australia is the most difficult, you can ask England about it.” The comment drew reactions for its blunt honesty and reflected a sentiment widely shared within the cricketing fraternity.

England’s Ashes campaign has unravelled rapidly in the 2025–26 series, with the visitors suffering three consecutive defeats in the opening Tests. Their hopes of winning an Ashes series in Australia were effectively extinguished within just 11 days, highlighting the gulf between the two sides in familiar Australian conditions. England were comprehensively beaten by eight wickets in both Perth and Brisbane, with each match ending in under three days, exposing persistent issues against pace, bounce, and relentless pressure.

The third Test at the Adelaide Oval followed a similar script, although England showed brief resistance before Australia sealed an 82-run victory on Sunday afternoon. Rohit Sharma’s remark resonated strongly given his own experience and success in Australian conditions.

Often hailed as one of the greatest batters of his generation, Rohit’s words carried added weight, especially coming from a player who has thrived in challenging overseas environments. His statement served not only as a commentary on England’s Ashes woes but also as a reminder of the unique demands Australian pitches place on technique, temperament, and endurance, factors that continue to separate the prepared from the overwhelmed on the sport’s toughest stage.