Huma Qureshi Engaged To Acting Coach Rachit Singh After Dating For Over A Year?

Actress Huma Qureshi has reportedly been in a relationship with acting coach Rachit Singh. While the duo never confirmed their romance, rumours suggest that they are now engaged. Huma and Rachit are said to have been together for over a year.

Huma Qureshi Engaged To Rachit Singh

According to Hindustan Times, the news of their engagement has been confirmed.

Adding fuel to the buzz, Huma was also part of Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations. Sharing a photo from the occasion, Rachit captioned it, "A Rose amongst two Thorns🤓❤️ … thank u for the celebrations and birthday love," where Huma was seen posing next to him.

More recently, Huma made a grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 for her film Bayaan, which also marked her TIFF debut as executive producer. Rachit had accompanied her for the event.

Akasa Singh Confirms Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh's Relationship

Speculations about their relationship first began after singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with them and wrote, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night," a caption that instantly grabbed headlines.

Rachit also accompanied Huma as her plus one to close friend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, held in June last year at Sonakshi’s Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Earlier, until 2022, Huma was in a serious relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL starring her and Sonakshi Sinha. The two were going steady but eventually parted ways after dating for nearly 3 years.

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Rachit is an acting coach and runs his own company, Rachit Singh Workshop, through which he has conducted over 100 workshops with several actors, including Gulshan Devaiah, Imaad Shah, Kunal Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Harshvardhan Rane, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Ahana Kumra, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Aneet Padda and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Rachit moved to New Delhi in 2012, where he briefly worked as a ramp model, before shifting to Mumbai in 2016.

He has also acted in Raveena Tandon's show Karma Calling