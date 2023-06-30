 Josh Actor Chandrachur Singh Makes A Rare Appearance With Son Shraanajai - Watch Video
HomeEntertainmentJosh Actor Chandrachur Singh Makes A Rare Appearance With Son Shraanajai - Watch Video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

Actor Chandrachur Singh, who is mostly away from the spotlight in the showbizz, recently made a rare appearance with his son at the airport. As we all know, he has worked with several Bollywood biggies in his acxting career, but later chose to distance himself from the industry. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s OTT film ‘Cuttputlli’ in 2022.

Recently, the actor was papped at the airport with is son, Shraanajai Singh at Mumbai airport. The bonding of father-son duo was clearly visible in their appearance. 

article-image

CHANDRACHUR SINGH SPOTTED WITH HIS SON

The actor who is called ‘superstar of old times’, was seen wearing a blue tee and denim jeans during his appearance. On the other hand, his son wore a black tee paired with white pants.

Check out the video shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani here:

article-image

HIS ACTING CAREER

Talking about his career in showbiz, he was fond music & acting since childhood and even got trained in singing. He worked as an assistant director in ‘Awargi’, later making his acting debut in the film ‘Tere Mere Sapne’. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, he kept doing films to achieve success. 

He rose to popularity after starring opposite Tabu in ‘Maachis’. After that he went on to star in hit films like ‘Gaad: The Fire’, ‘Kya Kehna’, and more.

While he was at the peak of his career, he reportedly met an accident while skiing in Goa, suffering major shoulder injury. Aftyer this, he had to drop several projects and couldn’t work for 10 years.

article-image

