Internet is confused again over Shashi Tharoor and doppelganger Chandrachur Singh

When paparazzi shared a video of actor Chandrachur Singh arriving at a upcoming film launch in Mumbai, people were confused whether that's Tharoor walking in.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
White shirt and blue overcoat - not just the typical dressing of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor but also the recent look of actor Chandrachur Singh. In a recent video shared from a film launch event, people wondered on what's the politician doing in a cine atmosphere.

When paparazzi shared a video of Singh arriving at a upcoming movie Cutputli's pre-launch event, people were confused whether that's Tharoor walking in. However, this isn't the initial time that the uncanny resemblance between the two took netizens over a guessing game.

Did the viral video leave you in thought for a second? Haha, you aren't alone as the comment section flooded with similar reactions.

Watch video to reconfirm:

Check some comments:

