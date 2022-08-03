Watch Video: Doppelganger alert! Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover's lookalike found enjoying kirtan at ISKCON Vrindavan

Former BharatPe Co-founder and the popular Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover recently shared an video showing his lookalike at a ISKCON Vrindavan kirtan. The video, originally put to the internet by Kartik Tyagi, went viral in no time. The short clip has made it hard to believe that the person enjoying the spiritual vibes isn't Grover.

Check video:

The tweet by Grover addressing the incident read, "Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !!"

