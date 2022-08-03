e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Doppelganger alert! Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover's lookalike found enjoying kirtan at ISKCON Vrindavan

The video of ISKCON Vrindavan kirtan showing Ashneer's doppelganger has gone viral on social media.

Former BharatPe Co-founder and the popular Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover recently shared an video showing his lookalike at a ISKCON Vrindavan kirtan. The video, originally put to the internet by Kartik Tyagi, went viral in no time. The short clip has made it hard to believe that the person enjoying the spiritual vibes isn't Grover.

The tweet by Grover addressing the incident read, "Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !!"

