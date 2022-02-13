Minister Piyush Goyal uses Shark Tank meme, says 'opposition can't digest'

Union minister Piyush Goyal has joined the Shark Tank fever on social media as he has recently shared a viral Shark Tank meme to attack the opposition.

Sharing a meme of one of the 'Shark's of the famous business reality television series, Anupam Mittal where he can be seen saying 'Yeh baat mai digest hi nahi kar paa raha hoon', Piyush Goyal implied that this is the reaction of the opposition when they come to know that India has created 8 new unicorns in just 40 days of 2022, which means India created a unicorn once in every five days in 2022.

The post has gone viral as people on Shark Tank and the Sharks of the show have caught the fancy of people.



The eight unicorns (a startup with a value of over $1 billion) which have been added in the first one and a half months of 2022 include XpressBees, LivSpace, ElasricRun, Polygon, DarwinBox, LEAD School, Fractal.

According to the Economic Survey, India has 83 startup unicorns as of January 14, 2022. The number of newly recognised startups has increased to over 14,000 in 2021-22 from only 733 in 2016-17. India also overtook the UK to emerge as the third highest country in the number of unicorns after US and China, which added 487 and 301 unicorns, respectively, in 2021.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:46 AM IST