Ashneer Grover's wife wears dress from a clothing brand he called 'bad fashion' on 'Shark Tank India'

'Shark Tank India' is a show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange of equity. The show aired on Sony Television and first season ended on February 4.

One of the tycoons is BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who is known for his harsh criticism of pitchers whose business models he doesn't like.

Designer Niti Singhal was one of the pitchers on 'Shark Tank'. She was on the show to pitch her clothing brand but she had to face harsh criticism. Her brand Twee In One makes reversible and convertible clothing. Ashneer didn't approve of her idea and dissed her business model.

He said, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time" and then added that the dresses were impractical and nobody in his house would wear them.

However, tables turned when Ashneer's wife Madhuri Jain Grover was seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' wearing a dress from Singhal's clothing line.

Loading View on Instagram

Commenting on this, Singhal told a news portal that she found it funny since Ashneer's famous dialogue is 'Yeh sab dogalapan hain' and that seeing the dress made her think of that dialogue.

Singhal's brand Twee In One took a dig at Ashneer and his famous line in a video posted by their official Instagram account. The video shows Ashneer saying nobody in his house would wear Niti's dresses followed by him and his wife's Madhuri's picture from the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show.

She captioned it, “We love how @madsj30 look beautiful in our Twee dress at @tksshowofficial ! Thank you Madhuri, for believing in our work”.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ashneer's wife replied to the post. She said, "Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn't like the dresses presented on the sideboard, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture."

Further talking about the criticism she got, Singhal said that she used to it and that many mentors in the fashion industry has also said harsh things about her brand but not as harsh as Ashneer.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:55 PM IST