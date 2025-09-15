Katrina Kaif Pregnant; Vicky Kaushal And Actress Expecting First Child In October-November: Report

Instagram: Katrina Kaif / Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021. After that multiple times, they have made it to the headlines because of the rumours of expecting their first child. Now, once again, there's a report that Katrina is pregnant. However, the couple has not yet made an official announcement about it.

According to a report in NDTV, Katrina's due date is in October-November, which means that currently, the actress is already in her third trimester. According to sources, Katrina is planning to take a long maternity break post the delivery and she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

Vicky Kaushal On Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

Last year, during the trailer of his film, Bad Newz, Vicky had opened up about the rumours of Katrina's pregnancy. He had said, "As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."

Fans Speculate Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

In July 2025, Katrina and Vicky were spotted together travelling to Alibaug in the M2M ferry. The actress was wearing an oversized shirt, and fans had started speculating that she is pregnant.

We got #VickyKaushal - #KatrinaKaif content today, but wait a minute….. are they expecting 👩‍🍼? pic.twitter.com/QrhZ1z5Xnf — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) July 30, 2025

A couple of days ago, Katrina shared a video on Instagram promoting her cosmetic brand, and once again, fans commented that she is pregnant.

Well, let's wait and watch whether this report about Katrina's pregnancy turns out to be true or not. However, we are sure that fans of Vicky and Katrina are eagerly waiting for the good news.