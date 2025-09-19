 Rise And Fall: Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh EXITS Ashneer Grover's Show Mid-Way—Here's Why
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has reportedly exited Rise And Fall just 14 days after its premiere, leaving fans shocked. This marks the second exit after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, who left on September 11 following her father-in-law’s demise. Reportedly, his family came to receive him on the sets of the show, and Pawan claimed he was never a contestant, only present briefly.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, who had been creating waves inside the house of Rise And Fall as a contestant and was hailed as the 'TRP king' since his entry, has reportedly exited the reality show midway. The actor walked out just 14 days after the show's premiere, leaving fans shocked. This marks the second exit from the show, following wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, who had to leave after the passing of her father-in-law on September 11.

Pawan Singh Exits Rise And Fall Show

While an official announcement is still awaited, a source from the production told IANS that Pawan Singh’s family had arrived on the sets of Rise And Fall to receive him. As he exited the show, the actor reportedly told the contestants that he was never actually a participant, but had only come for a short time.

Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh Offers Film To Akriti Negi Days After Anjali Raghav Controversy, Says...
article-image

Pawan Singh On His Relationship With Akshara Singh

In one of the episodes of Rise And Fall, he opened up about their relationship, though without directly taking her name, sharing that after consistently working with a co-star, he developed a close bond with her. However, he later admitted that he couldn’t marry her, as his family did not approve of the relationship.

While Pawan did not mention her name, many speculated that he was referring to Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.

Pawan Singh On His Divorce With Second Wife

Pawan, who remarried Jyoti Singh in 2018, is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce after the couple filed for it in 2022, which has yet to be finalised.

Pawan addressed his divorce with Jyoti and said that this 'matter' is heading towards a divorce. "Pariwar ne kahi aur basaya. Woh zindagi basa toh usme v dhakka laga. Woh mera matter talaak mai chal raha hai," he added.

