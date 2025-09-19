OTT Releases This Week: From The Ba****ds Of Bollywood To Sinners, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 19, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Ba****ds Of Bollywood features an ensemble cast with a gripping storyline exploring the glamour and struggles behind the curtains of Bollywood. It is streaming on Netflix.
Sinners is a horror-thriller drama that dives deep into the dark side of human choices, guilt, and redemption. Michael B. Jordan plays a complex lead role, portraying a man trapped between morality and survival in a world full of secrets and betrayals. It is streaming on JioHotstar
28 Years Later centres around Jamie and his 12-year-old son, Spike, residing in a remote island community in Great Britain that has remained unaffected by the Rage virus for years. It is streaming on Netflix
House Mates is a fantasy horror film that narrates the story of newlyweds Karthik and Anu, who move into a new apartment and begin experiencing strange paranormal activities. It is premiering on ZEE5
Trial Season 2 revolves around an attorney, Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol), who encounters further betrayal and tough decisions after establishing herself in the legal arena. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Swiped is a biographical drama film that narrates the story of James, a college freshman and computer whiz, who is recruited by his womanising roommate, Lance, to develop the ultimate dating app. It is streaming on JioHotstar
The Surfer is a psychological thriller film that revolves around Nicolas Cage, portraying the role of a man who visits his childhood beach in Australia with his son to reclaim the family home, but he's relentlessly bullied by local surfers. It is streaming on Lionsgate PLAY
Thanks For Reading!