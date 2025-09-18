Nishaanchi Review: Anurag Kashyap's Film Is Full-On Desi, But Very Long; Actors Take The Movie A Notch Higher

Nishaanchi Review

Title: Nishaanchi

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Aaishvary Thackeray, Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto

Where to watch: In theatre

Ratings: 3 stars

Nishaanchi Review: Whenever you hear the name Anurag Kashyap, the first thing that comes to your mind is the Gangs Of Wasseypur franchise. He undoubtedly revived the desi gangster drama genre in Bollywood, but not many filmmakers later could explore the genre properly. However, Kashyap himself is now back with a desi gangster drama titled Nishaanchi. The trailer and the songs of the film had grabbed our attention. So, is Nishaanchi as good as the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo (both roles played by Aaishvary Thackeray). Along with Rinku (Vedika Pinto), they plan to rob a bank. But, during the robbery, the police come and while Dabloo and Rinku successfully leave from there, Babloo gets arrested. Babloo knows that Ambika (Kumud Mishra) is behind his arrest. But why does Ambika want Babloo to be in jail? Why did Babloo, Dabloo, and Rinku decide to make a gang? Well, the movie answers all these questions as it progresses. But, it also leaves us with a lot more questions...

Nishaanchi is written by Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Chandel, and Prasoon Mishra, and Kashyap has directed it. The film starts on an interesting note and keeps us hooked. But after around 30 minutes, it becomes a bumpy ride. While some scenes and dialogues are whistle-worthy and will also make you laugh, some will bore you. The second half is much better, and keeps us engaged. But the abrupt end will surely disappoint you.

The runtime of Nishaanchi is 2 hours 56 minutes, and that is one of the biggest negative elements of the movie. The film could have been easily trimmed by 15-20 minutes. Some sequences are too long and look repetitive.

Also, after watching a movie of 2 hours 56 minutes, which ends abruptly with a slate 'End of part 1', you will feel that if there was a part 2 coming, then the makers should have trimmed this and made it crisp. Yes, you read right! Nishaanchi doesn't get a proper ending, and now, we need to wait for part 2.

Nishaanchi Review - Actors' Performance

Nishaanchi gets full marks in one department, and that is acting. Aaishvary Thackeray has made a fantastic debut. From getting the accent right to the UP boy mannerism, he has just nailed it. He plays a double role so effortlessly that it doesn't look like it is his first movie. Vedika Pinto as Rinku also leaves a very strong mark, and Vineet Kumar Singh once again impresses us with his top-class act.

Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are good in their respective roles.

But, the show stealer is Monika Panwar. She plays the role of Babloo and Dabloo's mother in the film, and every scene featuring Monika is simply amazing because she has performed fantastically. She has been given the best written role in the film, and Monika has done full justice to it. We hope that the Indian film industry keeps giving her good roles.

Nishaanchi Review - Music

The songs in Nishaanchi are good. They will entertain you when you hear it while watching the film. But none of them has the longevity factor. So, once the movie is over, you will forget the songs.

Nishaanchi Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi is a decent desi gangster drama. But it is too long, and the abrupt end will disappoint you.

P.S. We would have given this film 2.5 stars, but an extra half star for Aaishvary and Monika's fantastic performance.