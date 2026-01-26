 'Proud' Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Praises Aly Goni's Cooking Skills, Congratulates Team Kaanta On Winning Laughter Chefs Season 3
Laughter Chefs Season 3, which began in November 2025, concluded on Sunday with Team Kaanta, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jure, and Jannat Zubair, winning the trophy against Team Chhuri. Following the win, Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin wrote on Instagram, "Soo proud of you @alygoni… your cooking skills are fabulous" and congratulated the entire team.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Laughter Chefs Season 3 began in November 2025, and the grand finale was held on Sunday, January 25. Team Kaanta, which included Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jure, and Jannat Zubair, won the trophy, defeating Team Chhuri, featuring stars like Karan Kundra, Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee.

Jasmin Bhasin Praises Boyfriend Aly Goni

Following the win, Aly’s girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, penned a sweet note praising him and congratulating the entire team. On Monday, taking to her Instagram handle, Bhasin wrote, "Soo proud of you @alygoni Undoubtedly your cooking skills are fabulous and @jannatzubair29 I had no clue that you were such a smart and talented cook tooo."

Check it out:

article-image

Jasmin Bhasin Congratulate Team Kaanta

Further, Jasmin added, "And @samarthjurel @aebyborntoshine you guys are my favourite and man of the match @kashmera1 and Krishna bhai your energy, your talent, your presence is the Jaan of the show. Congratulations to the whole team."

Meanwhile, the makers are set to bring back members of the original star cast, including Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma, who will appear in upcoming episodes. Arjun is reportedly paired with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra with Elvish Yadav, while the established pairings of Ankita-Vicky and Nia-Sudesh will continue.

Vivian, Eisha, Isha, Gurmeet, and Debina have exited the show, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments. Vivian is set to join another fictional show on Colors TV, Isha has begun shooting for a new project, and Gurmeet and Debina are engaged with other professional assignments.

Reportedly, with the addition of new members, Laughter Chefs Season 3 did not achieve the same TRP numbers as the earlier seasons.

