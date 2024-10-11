 Mallika Sherawat Recalls South Director’s Bizarre Request During Shoot Of 'Hot' Song: 'Hero Will Cook Roti On Your...'
Actress Mallika Sherawat recently talked about Tollywood's crazy obsession with 'naval' and 'waists.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood comeback with Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead. Recently, during the film's promotions, she discussed Tollywood's obsession with 'naval' and 'waists' in an interview.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Mallika recalled a bizzare request by a South director during the shooting for a song. "I was shooting for a song in a South Indian movie when the director approached me. He said, ‘Madam, we want to show how hot you are.’ I agreed, thinking it was just a typical dance sequence. But then he added, ‘In this scene, the hero will cook rotis on your stomach."

Check out the video:

article-image

"Can you imagine? This was their idea of how to portray a woman as hot by having a hero cook rotis on her waist. Of course, I declined. It doesn’t work for me," she added.

article-image

Further, the actress talked about how women’s sexuality has been exploited for decades in films. Mallika stated that a woman’s sexuality has been used to sell everything soaps, cars, washing machines, even toothpaste.

"In 2004, when I did Murder, we used erotica for the box office. What is the box office? It’s stimulation, right?" she explained. Talking about the backlash she faced, Mallika added, "People were outraged; they burned my dolls. On one side, you use a woman’s sexuality to sell something, and on the other, you abuse me for the same thing."

article-image

Previously, Mallika was seen in the 2021 film, RK/RKay where she shared the screen with Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha, among others.

