Ashmit Patel Recalls Mallika Sherawat Accusing Him Of Choking Her During Murder Shooting: 'She Knew How To Play PR Game'

Ashmit Patel, who starred opposite Mallika Sherawat in the film Murder, made some shocking revelations about the actress in a recent interview. The movie, directed by Anurag Basu, also featured Emraan Hashmi in a lead role.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Ashmit said that in one to the scenes, he had to choke her and in the film, their characters were in a marriage of convenience.

"I tried to do some method acting and tried to keep some distance from Mallika’s character. So, when she tried a couple of times to break the ice with me on set, I was a little bit distant. I wasn’t trying to be cold, but I wasn’t trying to be friendly so that I could keep that tension between us personally, so that it would translate on camera. Maybe she didn’t understand that, or maybe I should’ve told her, or Anurag Basu, the director, to convey this to her," he added.

Further, recalling the incident, Ashmit said how he took Naseeruddin Shah's help to do the choking scene on camera correctly. "He’d shared a technique with me where it would look like you’re putting in all your power, but not actually harming your co-star,"said the actor.

However, Ashmit revealed that after the shot was cut, Mallika made a little bit of an issue out of it and Mahesh Bhatt spoke to him and asked him to apologise to her.

"I said, ‘But I didn’t do anything. Let’s go watch the monitor, and if you feel I choked her, I’ll apologise. But if not, then she must apologise to me’. I didn’t get an apology," added the actor.

He also shared that Sherawat took away a lot of the credit for Murder and the tension between the duo was quite evident, thus, he was separated from Mallika, who was paired with Emraan.

Ashmit said that the actress was very ahead of her time and knew how to play the PR game. "During promotions, I was sent to the not-so-big publications, which left a bad taste in my mouth, it upset me a little bit. But that’s the game," he concluded.