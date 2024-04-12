When Emraan Hashmi Called Murder Co-Star Mallika Sherawat A 'Bad Kisser' On National Television

Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat burried their 20 year long hatchet at a glitzy event in Mumbai on Thursday night, and a video of the two hugging it out in front of the media is now plastered all over the internet. The two did not speak to each other for the past 20 years, and in fact, they never left a single opportunity to take potshots at each other, including the one time when Emraan went on to call Mallika a "bad kisser".

While the reason behind their fight is a mystery best known to the two stars, it all began during the shooting and promotions of their 2004 film, Murder. Post Murder, the two went on a spree to berate each other, either under the guise of harmless humour or with direct scathing attacks.

Their fight was out in the open when during an episode of Koffee with Karan, which is one of the most controversial episodes of the talk show, Emraan called Mallika a "bad kisser" on national television. The actor, who is tagged as the "serial kisser" of Bollywood, was asked to rate his co-stars on a scale of best to worst kisser, during which he tagged Mallika as the worst while his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez was the best according to him.

During the same episode, when he was asked to name the one thing that he would definitely find in Mallika's bedroom, he had said, "An idiot's guide to succeed in Hollywood."

Mallika too did not hold herself back after Emraan's comments about her went viral, and in one of the interviews after the episode aired, the diva had stated that the snake she kissed in Hisss was better than her Murder co-star.

However, years later, during an interview in 2021, Mallika recalled the entire episode and called it "childish". She stated that things turned ugly between Emraan and her due to a misunderstanding during Murder promotions and that is what gave rise to the feud.

"It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less. I lost touch with him and it’s really sad because he was a wonderful co-star because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy," she had said.