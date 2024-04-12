WATCH: Fans Go Berserk As Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat End 20-Year-Long Fight With Tight Hug

Actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat were once touted to be the hottest on-screen jodi in Bollywood, but things turned sour between them around the release of their 2004 film Murder. But looks like both of them have moved on and have decided to bury the hatchet as they ended their 20-year-long fight with a tight hug on Thursday evening.

Both Emraan and Mallika marked their attendance at the wedding reception of filmmaker Anand Pandit's daughter in Mumbai on Thursday and netizens went berserk as they came face to face. And as the paparazzi waited with bated breaths to see how the two will react, they were surprised when Emraan and Mallika greeted each other with a warm hug, thus, ending their two decade long feud.

Both Emraan and Mallika looked pleasantly surprised to catch up with each other and could not stop smiling and chatting. And not just that, but on the request of the paps, they even posed for photos together, making them all go wild.

Overjoyed netizens could not control their excitement on seeing the two together, and some even pointed out how Emraan never smiles for the paps as much as he did at other events. "Iconic pair……no one can ever forget," a user commented.

"The most awaited reunion," another user wrote, while a fan said, "Emraan Hashmi ko media me itna khush pehle kabhi nahi dekha."

Reports about all not being well between Emraan and Mallika surfaced during the promotions of Murder, and they were confirmed by the former later during his controversial appearance on Koffee With Karan. He did not just call Mallika a "bad kisser" but when he was asked what is the one thing he might find in the actress' bedroom, he had replied, "An idiot's guide to succeed in Hollywood."

In 2021, Mallika addressed her fight with Emraan publically for the first time and called her juvenile. "We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also," she had said.