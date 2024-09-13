'Nauseating Content': Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Makers SLAMMED For Mallika Sherawat's 'Body-Shaming' Dialogue For Vijay Raaz In Trailer

The trailer of Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released by the makers on Thursday, and one of the biggest surprises in it was the presence of actress Mallika Sherawat. While fans were overjoyed to see her make a comeback, some of her dialogues in the trailer seem to have upset netizens.

One particular dialogue of Mallika in the trailer has now gone viral in which she can be heard telling Vijay Raaz, "Shakal dekhi hai apni? Kamzor kauwe ki Tarah dikhta hai. Itna patla sirf tujhe dekha hai ya Natraj ki pencil..." The dialogue did not go down well with a section of internet and they tagged it as "body-shaming" and "crass humour".

Calling out the hypocrisy, a netizen wrote, "Body-shaming of skinny people isn't that frowned upon in general. That's doubly true when the target is an old (slightly strange looking) dude." Another user wrote, "By Ekta Kapoor standards, such nauseating content is unsurprising."

"Everyone is blaming her for speaking it, whereas you guys really need to blame the ones who chose to write and let these dialogues be in the movie," a user wrote, and netizens pointed out how Raaj Shaandilyaa's previous works, including The Kapil Sharma Show, Dream Girl and other movies had similar sexist and body-shaming dialogues.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film revolves around a newlywed couple in the late 90s, whose life turns upside down after the CD of their intimate moments gets stolen.

The film has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa Kapoor. It will hit the silver screens on October 11.