'Nostradamus Found': Mallika Sherawat's 15-Year-Old Tweet Predicting Kamala Harris As US President Goes Viral

As US President Joe Biden stepped down from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead, netizens dug out an old tweet of Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, in which she had somewhat predicted the same.

In the tweet, which dates back to 2009, Mallika had shared that she was "having fun" with Harris, who could be the US President one day.

"Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!" Mallika's old tweet read.

Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule! — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 23, 2009

As soon as the tweet resurfaced, netizens had a ball comparing Mallika with world famous French astrologer, Nostradamus.

"Nostradamus chic version found guys," a user commented, while another wrote, "She is a time traveller." A few of them also compared her with England cricketer Jofra Archer, who had earlier gone viral for some wild predictions of his own on social media.

After several successful years in Bollywood, Mallika had decided to quit showbiz and move to the US. She starred in some popular films including Welcome, Thank You, Murder, Guru, Aap Ka Suroor, Double Dhamaal and Hisss.

In 2022, she marked her comeback with the film RK/RKay, which also starred Rajat Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kangana Ranaut voiced her support for Harris and slammed people for their sexist posts about her. She said that though she does not support the Democrats, she was shocked to see a post referring to Harris as a "call girl".

"I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been attorney general of California has to face sexism to this extent...Honestly, these Americans think they are so modern and all but they are so regressive worse than Indians to be honest," she wrote.