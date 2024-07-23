 'Worse Than Indians': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Post Calling US Vice President Kamala Harris 'Call Girl'
Kangana stated that despite not being a supporter of the democrats, she could not fathom the amount of hate Harris had been receiving

Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut voiced her support for US Vice President Kamala Harris, after a post calling her a 'high-end call girl' went viral online. The Queen actress slammed the sexist post and went on to say that Americans are regressive to the point that they were even worse than Indians.

US President Joe Biden withdrew his name from the presidential race and instead, endorsed Kamala Harris, and since then, a barrage of memes have been going viral online.

Sharing the objectionable post on her Instagram stories, Kangana stated that despite not being a supporter of the democrats, she could not fathom the amount of hate Harris had been receiving. "Since Biden has endorsed Harris for POTUS…SM is full of such memes…I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been attorney general of California has to face sexism to this extent..."

She went on to say, "Honestly, these Americans think they are so modern and all but they are so regressive worse than Indians to be honest. Shame."

Kangana fought the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket, and won with a huge margin of votes. She is often seen attending the Parliament sessions as the Mandi MP and she has also been quite vocal about the social and political issues in the country of late.

On the film front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of Emergency, in which she will essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is scheduled to release on September 7 this year.

