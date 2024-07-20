‘He Will Direct His Own Ramayana’: Kangana Ranaut Mocks Sonu Sood For Comparing Food Vendor Spitting On Roti's To Lord Ram

Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is known for his humanitarian work. The actor is termed as the messiah by fans for his work and contribution to helping people in need. Recently, the actor was mocked by BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut for defending a vendor spitting in a customer's food.

Taking to X, the Queen actress wrote, "Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana."

Here's What Happened:

The controversy began a few days ago when Muzaffarnagar UP Police instructed hotels, dhabas, and other food-selling establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route in the district to display the names of their owners and staff to avoid confusion among devotees.

Sood reacted and said, "There should be only one nameplate on every shop: 'HUMANITY'.

Later, a video of a vendor spitting in a customer's food went viral on the internet, and a user named Sudhir Mishra on X stated that Sonu should have that food and wrote, "The roti smeared with spit should be parcelled to Sonu Sood so that brotherhood remains intact."

In response, Sood defended the person spitting in people’s food, compared himself to Lord Ram, and wrote, "Our Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence, my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram."

A Tale Of Shabri & Lord Ram

Shabari was a devotee of Lord Ram, and before their meeting, he asked her to fetch some fruit. She offered him berries (ber) and fruits but before giving them to Shri Ram, she tasted each one of the berries, drowned in devotion.

However, she forgot she was feeding Shri Ram chewed berries, which were improper and filthy for sacrifice.

Sonu's Upcoming Work

On the work front, Sonu will be seen next in the cyber crime thriller Fateh alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah.

The film will be directed by Abhinandan Gupta, and produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. It is slated to hit the theatres soon this year.