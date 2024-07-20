Sonu Sood Defends Food Vendor For Spitting On Customer's Rotis, Compares To Lord Ram Eating Shabri's Berries

Actor Sonu Sood is currently facing intense backlash from netizens after he defended a young food vendor's actions of spitting on his customer's food. He also compared the incident to Lord Ram eating Shabri’s berries.

The controversy began when a user on X shared a video of a boy preparing rotis for his customers, which included footage of him spitting on the dough. The user's video came in response to Sood's reaction to the Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar authorities' mandate for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

Later, reacting to Sood's tweet, the user wrote, "The roti smeared with spit should be "parceled" to "Sonu Sood," so that brotherhood remains intact!"

In response, Sood said, "Our Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram."

However, this did not go well with the netizens, and he got trolled. A user wrote, "Itna bhi defend maat karo, galat ko bhi sahi proof karne mein lage ho."

"Mata shabri se compare kar rahe ho inhe. Aur apne ko bhagwan ram se. Kuch bhi. Matlab kuch bhi," another added.

A third comment read, "Sonu, nonsense is at its place and truth is at its place, the one who makes this roti is neither Mother Shabari nor are you Ram? Mother Shabari is the symbol of love, this person is spitting in hatred."

Another comment read, "Mother Shabari was a devotee of Lord Rama and she had not made the berries impure out of malice. She was simply giving them to Lord Rama after tasting them to know whether they were sweet or not in her innocence. The person shown in the video neither loves his customers nor is he spitting on the roti to taste it to check if it is cooked properly or not. The reason behind his action is hatred towards other religions. And you are comparing the act of such a person with that of mother Shabari? You are a very foolish person."

On the work front, Sonu will be seen next in Fateh alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.