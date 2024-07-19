'There Should Only Be One Nameplate On Every Shop: HUMANITY,' Says Actor Sonu Sood After UP Govt Passes Controversial Order Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has sparked a new controversy by ordering food shops to display nameplates on Kanwar Yatra routes. Many people are criticizing this decision as unconstitutional, and opposition parties have also targeted the BJP government.

Amid the outrage on social media against the order, actor Sonu Sood has also has express his view on the issue.

Sonu Sood tweeted, "There should be only one nameplate on every shop: 'HUMANITY'."

The BJP has defended the Yogi government's move. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya in a Hindi post on X has stated that UP government is merely implementing the rules for the catering business made by the Samajwadi Party government in 2006.

"Why is everyone getting so agitated about this?" he said.

Sonu Sood often makes headlines for helping people. He rarely makes political statements. It is noteworthy that while Sonu Sood has stayed away from politics, his sister Malvika contested the Punjab assembly election in 2022 elections from the Moga seat. Despite Sonu Sood campaigning for her, his sister lost the election.

Asking eateries to display their owners' names is a "social crime": Akhilesh Yadav

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has also criticised this decision by the Yogi government, calling it a social crime. Akhilesh Yadav stated that the courts should take suo motu cognizance of this matter.

Uttarakhand follows Uttar Pradesh's path

Like in Uttar Pradesh, shopkeepers, hotel, and dhaba owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttarakhand will now also be required to display their names along with the rate list.

The Haridwar Police has issued an order for restaurant owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route.

About Kanwar Yatra

This year, in 2024, the Kanwar Yatra is starting on July 22. The month of Sawan will begin on July 22 and end on August 19. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 19, 2024.