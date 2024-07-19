UP Government Enforces ID Display For All Shops In State Along Kanwar Yatra Route, Opposition Hits Out

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh State Government announced several measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra which will start on July 22. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

Earlier, the Muzaffarnagar Police had urged all eateries along the Kanwar route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees.

DIG Saharanpur Ajay Kumar Sahni said, "Instances have come to light earlier that Kanwarias had arguments over rate list for food at hotels and dhabas. Besides this, there have been instances where non-veg is available at some hotel/dhaba or a person of some other community has opened a hotel/dhaba under some other name and this has led to issues. In the wake of that, it was decided that the name of the proprietor/owner of shops/hotels/dhabas would be written clearly on the boards, rate lists would be written clearly and names of workers would also be written clearly so that no issues of any kind arise...Talks had been held with everyone, and all hotels/dhabas have agreed to it...This has been decided for our Kanwar route."

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties who have accused the UP Govt of singling out one community.

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dr. ST Hasan says,"...A message is being given to boycott Muslims and visit shops of Hindu...How long will this communal thinking last? Unfortunately, these kinds of incidents are happening...A gap is being created between the two communities. These kinds of orders should be cancelled..."

UP state Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "This is absolutely impractical. They are trying to impair the sense of brotherhood in society, trying to create distance among people. This should be cancelled immediately..."

Earlier on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav labelled the order as a "social crime" and called for court intervention, questioning the intention behind the government and administration's actions.

"What will be known from the name of the person whose name is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fateh? The honourable court should take suo-motto cognizance investigate the intention of the government behind such administration, and take appropriate punitive action. Such orders are social crimes that want to spoil the peaceful environment of harmony," he said in a post on X.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the order, likening it to apartheid and Nazi-era practices, and challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the "courage."

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi said, "Seeing this order of the Uttar Pradesh government, it seems as if the spirit of Hitler has entered them. Will you give so much importance to a trip that you will ruin the livelihood of others? Will you work for only one community? Where is the Constitution? I challenge Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order if he has the courage. Clear discrimination is happening against Muslims," Owaisi added.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 22, providing guidelines for water, power, urban development, and energy ministers to ensure peace and security during the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives for the Kanwar Yatra, Sawan Mela, and other festivals in the upcoming Shravan month, leading the Urban Development Department to release instructions aimed at enhancing cleanliness, lighting, and drinking water arrangements.