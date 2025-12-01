 'I Want To Live But I Am Suffocating': UP BLO’s Suicide Note Reveals Deep Distress Over SIR Pressure - VIDEO
In a three-page handwritten note addressed to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and District Election Officer, 42-year-old assistant teacher Survesh Singh wrote that despite working day and night, he could not complete the assigned task and had been pushed into mental distress.

BISWAJEET BANERJEE Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Moradabad: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after allegedly coming under intense pressure to meet targets under the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

“My family encouraged me but I failed. I feel very scared,” he wrote, explaining that he was not able to sleep for more than two to three hours a night. He said he was exhausted, anxious and failing to meet deadlines. “I want to live but I am suffocating. I have four young daughters. I am in pain even while writing this.”

Survesh added that the responsibility of his drastic step lay solely on him and no one from his family should be blamed. He requested that his wife be provided the financial benefits due so that his daughters could be supported. “I like my staff. I am sorry,” he wrote in the final lines.

Survesh, a resident of Bahedi Brahmanan in Bhojpur police station area, was posted as an assistant teacher at the composite school in Zahidpur Seekampur under Bhagatpur Tanda block. It was the first time in his 15-year career that he had been appointed a BLO, assigned Booth No. 406.

On Saturday night, after his wife, brother-in-law and nephew helped feed voter revision data late into the night, Survesh reportedly went to sleep in his room. Around 4 am, his wife noticed he was missing from the house. Family members began searching and found him hanging in a nearby cattle shed. They rushed him to four private hospitals, where doctors declared him dead.

Police recovered the suicide note during inspection and sent the body for post-mortem. The report confirmed death due to hanging. A police team and forensic experts examined the spot and began investigation.

Following the incident, a large number of teachers and relatives gathered outside the post-mortem house. Angered women blocked the road for some time demanding action against officials who they alleged had exerted undue pressure in the name of SIR targets. The police later cleared the road after persuasion.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said the note has been taken into evidence and further inquiry is underway.

Teachers working as BLOs in Moradabad described the incident as a chilling reflection of the stress they are facing. Several said the work demands long travel, data verification and dealing with uncooperative or absentee voters, often after school hours. Some complained of misbehaviour in rural areas and constant fear of reprimand from senior officials.

“Voters are not understanding the importance of these forms. Many do not remember or cannot trace the required documents. When we explain, some get angry,” said a woman BLO. Teachers said they must teach in schools and then carry out revision duties, affecting their personal lives.

With this death, questions have been raised about workload, technical issues with applications, shortage of resources and lack of mental health support for teachers drafted into election duty. Colleagues said Survesh’s last words capturing fear, guilt and exhaustion should be a wake-up call for authorities.

