'Nameplates On Food Shops Are Against Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': JDU Leader KC Tyagi

LENOVO

In light of the Kanwar Yatra, the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued an order directing all food shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display name boards.

The order from the Uttar Pradesh government has sparked controversy, with many people calling it unconstitutional. The UP government is under fire from opposition parties for asking eateries to display their owners' names.

The Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling party in Bihar, has criticised this decision by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, stating that it goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

Speaking to news agency ANI, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "A Kanwar Yatra bigger than this takes place in Bihar. No such order is in effect there. These prohibitions that have been imposed are in violation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' that the PM speaks of...The order is not in effect in Bihar, in Rajasthan, in Jharkhand. It would be good if it is reviewed."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Asking eateries to display their owners' names is a "social crime": Akhilesh Yadav

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has also criticised this decision by the Yogi government, calling it a social crime. Akhilesh Yadav stated that the courts should take suo motu cognizance of this matter.

Uttarakhand follows Uttar Pradesh's path

Like in Uttar Pradesh, shopkeepers, hotel, and dhaba owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttarakhand will now also be required to display their names along with the rate list.

The Haridwar Police has issued an order for restaurant owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route.

About Kanwar Yatra

This year, in 2024, the Kanwar Yatra is starting on July 22. The month of Sawan will begin on July 22 and end on August 19. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 19, 2024.