Delhi Blast Probe: NIA Raids Residence Of Dr Shaheen’s Father In Lucknow - VIDEO

Dr. Shaheen Shahid |

Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted a raid at the Khandari Bazaar residence of Dr Shaheen Shahid’s father in connection with the Delhi blasts investigation.

A team of NIA officials searched the house while local police maintained security outside in Lucknow. The sudden action created a stir in the area as officials carried out the operation for several hours. The agency had earlier questioned Dr Shaheen’s family regarding possible links to the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The raid was part of a larger crackdown across eight locations stretching from Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh. The NIA also carried out searches at the Saharanpur home of Dr Adil Ahmed Rather, who was arrested in the first week of November.

Read Also Delhi Blast Case: Digital Forensic Probe Reveals Suspicious WhatsApp Chats Of Arrested Doctor

According to officials, these operations are aimed at exposing a suspected “white-collar” terror module believed to be involved in raising funds for extremist activities through financial fraud, money laundering and other covert methods.

Investigators say dismantling such sophisticated networks poses a major challenge as they operate without drawing attention through conventional terror tactics. The NIA is continuing its probe to trace the full span of the network and its role in the Delhi blasts.